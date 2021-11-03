Prometric mark ten years in Dundalk

Prometric are celebrating ten years of EMEA Operations centre in Dundalk and the impact the region has experienced since the beginning of its partnership in 2011.

The Dundalk team is pivotal to the global Prometric operation and is largely responsible for collaboration efforts among colleagues in the U.S, Europe, Middle East, and Asia.

Since Prometric chose Dundalk as the location for its European Headquarters, it has become a significant player in the North East region, employing 140 people that serve the company’s global client base.

“I’m thrilled to recognize our success in Dundalk these past 10 years,” says Roy Simrell, CEO of Prometric.

“This investment has not only allowed us to expand Prometric’s global footprint in the testing and assessment space, but it has also greatly contributed to the economic growth in the region – a testament to our incredible employees and the Dundalk community at large. This partnership has exceeded our expectations, and we look forward to continued growth in the years ahead.”

The Dundalk team represents a diverse and highly skilled group working in a variety of roles including Software Development and Testing, Product Management, Test Development and Publishing, Technical Support, Finance, Candidate Cares, Account Management, and Human Resources. Specific to this Ireland location, Prometric operates the Driver Theory Test Service on behalf of the Road Safety Authority, with an additional 50 staff members dedicated to delivering the service around the country.

In addition to employment opportunities created from this partnership, Prometric has been influential in the area, driven by company and employee initiatives and fundraising efforts designed to give back to the local community.

“We are incredibly proud of the fundraising efforts of our team, who over the past number of years have raised over €20,000 for a range of local charities including The Maria Goretti Children’s Respite Centre, North Louth Hospice, SOSAD, and others,” says Brendan Gallagher, site lead for Prometric Dundalk. “Our team takes great pride in seeing the positive impact their fundraising efforts have in our local community and helping those in need.”

Prometric has also developed close ties with the Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) and Dundalk Chamber of Commerce, working to help drive initiatives that support opportunities for students and the broader Dundalk community. In 2013, Prometric established an internship programme and has had 50 students successfully complete the programme since its founding, with 17 of these students joining Prometric full-time after the completion of their studies.

“DkIT has enjoyed a positive relationship with Prometric since the beginning, and it has been a pleasure to witness the growth of the wider team who are actively engaged in our on-campus events, such as recruitment fairs, industry feedback roundtable discussions, and key stakeholder engagement projects,” says Catherine Staunton, Head of Careers & Employability at DkIT. “We are proud to have such a strong relationship with Prometric and look forward to strengthening this partnership for many years to come.”

Prometric has also made a significant contribution to assessment and educational research through its funding of the Centre for Assessment Research Policy and Practice in Education (CARPE) at Dublin City University. Garrett Sherry, Vice President EMEA at Prometric remarked: “With our commitment to the evolving application of technology in assessment, Prometric was proud to be the founding sponsor of CARPE in 2015. Over the past six years, Professor Michael O’Leary, the Prometric Chair of Assessment at CARPE, and his team have produced some very important research around technology-based assessment in the education and professional certification space.”

“Since 2011, the Prometric EMEA Operations Centre in Dundalk has provided a wide variety of employment opportunities across a broad number of disciplines from Software Development to HR, becoming a significant employer in the North East Region,” said Denis Curran, Head of Regions, Property and Enterprise Development at IDA.

“I wish to congratulate Prometric on reaching this significant milestone and IDA Ireland looks forward to continuing this partnership in Dundalk for many years to come.”