Projected DART date is now 2028

Mayor James Byrne, Cathaoirleach of Meath County Council Cllr Sean Drew and Mayor of Fingal Cllr Sean O’Rodaigh were all briefed by Iarnrod Eireann officials on the project on what has been described as a significant milestone in the modernisation of rail transport in the region.

The launch of the first public consultation stage of the Dart and Coastal North project took place on Thursday last week at the MacBride Station in Drogheda, announcing projected plans of completion by 2028.

The project is aims to extend the electrification of the DART to Drogheda, serving all existing stations along the railway corridor between Dublin Connolly and Drogheda, with the aim of completion by 2028.

A Railway Order to An Bord Pleanala is seeking planning permission for the works, expected to be submitted by early 2023, aiming to increase rail capacity between Dublin and Drogheda while will be achieved by increasing frequency along the route as well as as using higher capacity trains.

Guidelines for the project include an increase from 11 trains to 24 trains from Drogheda to Dublin during the three hour peak period in the mornings, doubling the passenger capacity to over 26,000 each morning.

Similar additions are expected during peak hours in the evening, with an increase in the number of non-peak time trains throughout the rest of the day, improving journey time reliability and reducing journey times by around ten percent.

Mayor Byrne said, “This will hopefully encourage people to move from private car use alleviating road congestion.”

As the full electrification of the Northern Line is being developed Iarnrod Eireann is planning to purchase these so-called Battery Electric Multiple Units (BEMUs) which will allow the possibility of running enhanced services on the network by 2025 with orders to be placed for these trains later this year.

Mayor Byrne added, “It’s really important that potential users of the improved network or those that may be affected by its development have their say while the design process is active. Local knowledge is vitally important.”

Feedback at this initial stage of public consultation can be submitted between now and April 8 through the project website dartplus.ie which has gone live, by email to dartcoastalnorth@irishrail.ie, by phone on (01) 233 4515 and in writing to Community Liaison Officer, DART+ Coastal North, Iarnrod Eireann, Inchicore Parade, Dublin 8, D08K6Y3.

A series of public webinars is planned which are expected to commence in early March.