Project Fashion show will make wish come true for sick children

A very special fashion show is set to take place this weekend in the City North Hotel, to raise funds for the Make a Wish foundation Ireland.

Organised by Project Fashion, the annual Young Designer of the Year Awards 2022 will be held on Sunday October 20th.

“We are delighted to be supporting such a worthy and essential cause, and we would like to also thank all our truly amazing students for pushing hard in their fundraising efforts and their parents for supporting them and helping us raise as much as possible for Make a Wish,” says organiser Sabrina. “Money raised from this fundraiser will help grant magical wishes to children living with life-threatening illnesses across Ireland. Make-A-Wish does not receive any government funding and relies overwhelmingly on the kindness of the Irish public to continue granting wishes.

This year’s young designers are certainly in for a treat as we will also welcome 4 amazing guest judges to include Orla Morris-Toolen (Production Coordinator and Presenter for Junk Kouture 2022), Helen Steele (Fashion Designer) and Miss Dublin Katie O’Connor.

“The Fashion show will allow us to find three more Young Designer winners who will be awarded our Young Designer of the Year title across our three separate categories of Beginner, Intermediate and Advanced,” says Sabrina. “We look forward to seeing our Project Fashion students taking part this year again and showcasing their creations”.

At Project Fashion, they create after school workshops and classes for aspiring young designers all over Ireland. Each year they host the Annual Young Designer of the Year Awards Fashion Show as a fundraising event for a charity.

This year with the support of their talented and dedicated students they will be fundraising to offer a child who needs it the chance to fulfil a dream.

The show will be hosted by Glenda Gilson and more information can be found on https://projectfashion.ie/annual-young-designer-of-the-year-awards-2022/ where if tickets are no longer available, you can still make a donation.