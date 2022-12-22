Private Seán Rooney’s final journey commences with short heart-breaking procession from his grandparents’ Louth home

23/12/2022 The funeral of Irish UN peacekeeper Private Seán Rooney at Holy Family Church Dundalk this morning.His coffin is dressed in the national colours with a folded United Nations flag and a blue beret. Pic Colin Keegan / Collins Photos

As the sun slowly emerged over the rooftops on a cold December morning, the family of Private Seán Rooney took him on his final journey.

Leaving his grandparents home in Aghameen Park the 24-year-old soldier’s coffin, draped with the Irish tricolour and United Nations flag, was carried along the short journey across the green to the Church of the Holy Family, firstly by members of his home battalion, the 27th of Aiken Barracks in Dundalk, and then by members of his family and closest friends,

Leading the deeply heart-breaking cortège was a lone piper playing a lament.

All along the short route was lined by fellow soldiers and more obviously ordinary friends, neighbours and members of the public who had come to pay their respects to the young man.

The lasting imagery of the short sombre procession was the ashen faces of young men and women, some in uniform, some not, etched with the pain of losing someone so young in such tragic circumstances.

Also amongst those paying their respects were long since retired members of the Defence Forces, identifiable by their blue berets earned in service with the United Nations while a member of the Defence Forces.

Inside the church, President Michael D Higgins and An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar led the state dignitaries and Fr Derek Ryan officiated.

In his homily Fr Derek Ryan said to the family: "This is the most difficult day for you. Never in this community would you ever have thought that the walk across Hoey's Lane to the Church would be such a difficult walk."

He recalled how Sean had been baptised in the church on December 12 1998 and confirmed there by Bishop Clifford on May 6, 2010 and spoke of his deep faith which he had held onto in his teenage years and into adulthood.

“When Seán was killed last week it really did pierce the heart of his family, this community and the town of Dundalk”

As he left his grandparents house for the last time and before the pall-bearers commenced their slow procession to the church, the early morning silence was broken by a loudspeaker at the house playing ‘The Last Resort’ by Paolo Nutini.

Grant my last request and just let me hold you

Don't shrug your shoulders, lay down beside me

And sure I can accept that we're going nowhere

But one last time let's go there, ooh, lay down beside me, oh

Following the Requiem mass, the cortège arrived at Pte Rooney’s home base of Aiken Barracks in the town, where members of the 27th Infantry Battalion and other Defence Forces personnel lined the parade ground to salute their comrade.

Outside the gates of Aiken Barracks, members of the public waited to pay their respects and broke into a round of applause as the cortege carrying Pte Rooney’s remains emerged from the gates for a final time.

The funeral in Dundalk, however, was essentially a private event for Pte Rooney’s family and friends with the ceremonial elements of a full military funeral reserved for later in the day when private Rooney will be laid to rest in Donegal.

