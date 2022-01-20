Private PCR testing for those travelling halted due to lack of demand

PCR testing for those travelling has been halted.

Private PCR testing company GoSafe48 has announced that it is no longer offering private PCR testing locally for people booking flights.

The company had revealed only last week that it was planning to offer private PCR testing for people who needed them for travelling at a number of locations around the country, including Dundalk Stadium, where is has been running a testing centre for the HSE since early January.

In a press statement, GoSafe48 said “Unfortunately, due to the change in government policy and lack of demand the private testing service is unfortunately no longer running.”

The company are, however, continuing to operate the free public testing centre for the HSE at the racecourse.

Demand for testing has dropped in recent days as numbers of COVID-19 infections slow down. The pop-up centre at the Clan na Gaels has ceased operations.