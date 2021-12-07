Principal appeals to community after vandals target Carlingford school

The principal of St Oliver’s NS Carlingford, Ms Eileen Reid, has spoken out after the school has been repeatedly targeted by vandals over the past two weeks.

Windows and glass doors in the school have been smashed on five occasions since the first attack on November 25th.

The latest incident was discovered when Ms Reid and the school secretary went to the school on Monday evening to make sure that the building was secure ahead of Storm Barra.

This time they discovered that another broken panel in their new emergency door.

“It’s a nightmare,” she told The Argus. “It’s causing a huge interruption to teaching and learning and management. We are trying to protect the children but they know something is wrong. One of the little ones saw the broken window and thought someone was trying to get in the hole and get at them. It’s very frightening for them.”

"It’s happening non-stop now and is such an interruption to the school. It’s a sad state of affairs when a small group of vandals are repeatedly damaging our beautiful school.”

She said that the situation is particularly difficult in all schools now due to the pandemic and this is another layer of annoyance which they don’t need.

"We’ve had staff off sick and there’s a lack of substitute teachers so this is the last thing we need.”

"We’ve been trying to manage our entrances and exits and to keep the pupils in pods, so this is an extra burden on top of everything else in a middle of a pandemic.”

She is so upset by these on-going attacks on the school, that she posted in the local community alert group saying “It has come to a stage now where I need everyone to get the message out that we won’t tolerate this and that we as a community need to work together to stamp out this anti-social behaviour.”

She also appealed to anyone if they see anything suspicious activity to notify the Gardai.

"The staff, the Board of Management and I are saddened and upset by these events.”