Pride’s day in the sun

Hugh St Leger, Irene McCauley and Kayla Crilly at the Dundalk Outcomers Family Pride Day at Market Square. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Members of the Sofa Samba Band at the Dundalk Outcomers Family Pride Day at Market Square. Included are; Ciaran Gallagher, Thomas Duffy, Jennifer Duffy and James Coogan. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

The scene at Market Square during the Dundalk Outcomers Family Pride Day. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Andy Kerin, Clodagh Kerin, Aoife Leahy and Caitríona Nic Aodha at the Dundalk Outcomers Family Pride Day at Market Square. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Edwin and Adrian at the Dundalk Outcomers Family Pride Day at Market Square. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Glorious sunshine was the final ingredient which made Dundalk Outcomers’ Family Pride Day in the Market Square on Saturday an outstanding success.

A huge amount of hard work went into organising this event which marked the return of in-person celebrations for the first time since the pandemic.

It was also the first time that Outcomers had brought their Family Pride Day into the town centre as previously it had been held in the courtyard of their Roden Place premises.

The Square was a hive of activity with a full programme of music, arts and entertainment for all the family from 12noon to 6pm.

Circus acts, live bands, and children’s art workshops from the AAEX artists’ collective ensured that everyone enjoyed themselves.

The day was the culmination of a week-long programme of events organised by Dundalk Outcomers which included an exhibition in the County Museum, book reading and Q&A session with Trans author Phillipa Ryder in An Tain Arts Centre, Pride story-telling in Dundalk Library, a Youth Pride Day which was attended by around 100 young people from throughout the North East and the Pride Party in the Hotel Imperial.

Coinciding with Pride, French artist Licea began work on a mural celebrating the LGBTQ+ at Carroll Village as part of this year’s SEEK festival.