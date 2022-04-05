Pride Parade coming to town

Peter James Nugent, LGBT Pride Manager has said the group are hoping the town will get on board form the end of July.

Drogheda Pride is set to hit the town this coming August with a colourful and crazy line-up.

Following the group’s successful St Patrick’s Day float, for which they received the Coca Cola Perpetual Trophy for their iconic performance of ‘This is Me’ from the Greatest Showman, the group are more excited than ever and have now confirmed their line-up for the day.

Preparing behind the scenes for their big weekend, taking place from August 5-7, Peter James Nugent, LGBT Pride Manager has said the group are hoping the town will get on board from the end of July, decorating their shops and spreading awareness of the events by displaying rainbow colours and flags.

On Friday 5, taking over McHugh’s venue, the LGBT group will host Kelley McArdle and dancers2, along with Fuzz Gigolo Band. DJ Paddy Moison will close the night.

Kicking off at 12 noon on Saturday, August 6, their planned Pride route will begin at King Street car park, making their way down Williams Street, onto Duke Street, and over through West Street, finishing at McHugh’s venue.

At 8pm the group will raise the roof in McHughs, hosted by Phil T Gorgeous, where Sparkle Band will perform. Additional acts on the night include drag shows by Mink Monroe, Ruby Michael’s, Onya Becks, Kenny Todgers and Chrissy Toxcity, concluding with DJ Shaunadee playing the night out.

Meanwhile, on Sunday 7, the group will host a family fun day at the Old Abbey, from 12-3pm, with face painting, and music.

Tickets are now available at Eventbrite.