Pressure kept on Drogheda Port to remove Hebble Sand dredger

Local TD Fergus O’Dowd says he is keeping pressure on Louth County Council to make sure the Hebble Sand dredger at Drogheda Port is removed as soon as possible.

In a recent query to the council environmental department, he asked whether they had any statutory power to compel the port or owners to carry out the repairs and remove the ship by a certain date.

“They confirmed to me that Louth County Council has statutory powers to require measures to be taken. and they are used in cases when the owner is not cooperating with the authorities or refuses to carry out remedial measures,” Deputy O’Dowd told the Drogheda Independent.

“In this instance Drogheda Port is receiving full co-operation from the owner of the vessel. However, the port authorities have acknowledged that the repair has been delayed due to unforeseeable circumstances in organising a dive crew”.

A spokeswoman from Environmental Compliance at Louth County Council also said that Drogheda Port is continually inspecting the booms around the vessel and replacing where necessary.

"We (Louth County Council) are continually liaising with Drogheda Port and have informed them of the concerns from members of the public and elected representatives regarding the delays,” said the statement. “When the ship is fully repaired, the port authorities deal with the Department of Marine on the logistics for towing the vessel to a scrap facility, likely in the UK”.