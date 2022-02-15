President Biden’s cousins looking forward to an Irish visit this year

Andrea McKevitt, who is a distant cousin of US President Joe Biden, is looking forward to the 46th President visiting the Cooley peninsula this summer . Photo: Ciara Wilkinson

Reports that US President Joe Biden is to planning to visit Ireland this summer have been warmly welcomed on the Cooley peninsula.

According to The Sunday Times, An Taoiseach Micheal Martin has told TDs that President Biden is set to visit Ireland this year, with the dates expected to be finalised when the Taoiseach visits the White House for St Patrick's Day.

Cllr Andrea McKevitt, a distant relative of President Biden, expressed her sheer excitement and delight upon hearing the news of Joe Biden’s proposed visit to these shores.

‘’It is wonderful news for the country that the US President plans to make a visit but it is especially exciting for County Louth, Biden’s ancestral home, as we have all been anticipating this visit since his election to The Oval Office in 2020, so to hear the wheels are in motion for this trip is very welcoming. ‘’

The Councillor believes the tourism and hospitality opportunities for the surrounding locality will be marvellous for many years after this visit.

!I hope that this connection will bring a much needed inflow of Irish and International tourists to the area, after the two years of uncertainty we are all emerging from,” she said.

‘’The family whatsapp was going 90 when the news came in of Joe’s planned visit, it was actually my sister Ciara, who is known as the Joe Biden cake maker, who alerted us of the news on Sunday morning, needless to say we will all be watching the Taoiseach’s visit to Washington very closely, for updates on the proposed travel plans.’’

‘’No doubt the stars and stripes, will be flying high beside the tricolours when Joe and the cavalcade re-appear on the peninsula, until then we will be eagerly waiting on this highly anticipated visit, because after all there’s no show like a Joe show!’’

This would be the President’s third visit to the Cooley peninsula. He made his first visit as Vice President in 2016 and he returned again for a personal visit after leaving office. His great-great grandfather Owen Finnegan, had emigrated from from the Cooley peninsula in the years after the Famine and the President visited Kilwarra graveyard where his ancestors are buried.