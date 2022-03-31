Preserving town’s historic buildings

Three Louth heritage projects are set to benefit from the Historic Structures Fund (HSF) to repair and preserve local buildings.

The largest award is being granted to St Joseph's Church, St Alphonsus Road, where a €40,000 fund will assist in the replacement of badly corroded steel structure supporting the 19 bells in the church tower and refurbishment of the bells for preservation.

Carrickadooan Thatch in Louth Village will receive €36,000.00 for rethatching the roof, while Louth County Council are being awarded €18,000 for work to the Louth County Archives, at the Old Gaol on Ardee Road. The project includes internal repairs to the south gable wall: removal of unsuitable modern materials, replacement with traditional materials, and repairs to roof timbers set into the gable (purlins, wall-plates)

Announcing the awards, Minister Noonan said: ‘I am delighted to announce another €4m investment in our built heritage. This year’s Historic Structures Fund will assist 78 owners and custodians of historic and protected structures across the country as they carry out hundreds of conservation projects to repair and safeguard our built heritage. I am particularly pleased to announce the awards made to vernacular structures and historic shopfronts following their successful pilot schemes last year.”

“These awards celebrate the richness and diversity of our built heritage and help to preserve our connections to past generations, in particular through their support of traditional building skills, which this Government is committed to investing in. These actions also help us to deliver on our commitments to built heritage under Heritage Ireland 2030, the national heritage plan which I launched earlier this year.”

Commenting on the announcement, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien, TD, said: ‘It is great to see the number and range of projects which will be supported by this investment of €4m under the Historic Structures Fund. These schemes help to safeguard our rich built heritage, keeping many buildings in use and helping to bring many others back into use. The awards announced today also have a welcome knock-on economic benefit by generating employment for heritage contractors and other skilled crafts and tradespeople across the country.’