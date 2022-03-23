Preparing for a ‘new Ireland’: seminar on Irish unity

A public meeting will take place in the Crowne Plaza Hotel, this Thursday, March 24th to discuss constitutional change in the event of a border poll and Irish unity.

This is the seventh meeting in an all island series, organised by the pro-Irish unity civic group, Ireland’s Future, and follows well-attended meetings the group have previously organised in Cork, Galway, Dublin, Derry, Armagh and Limerick. Ireland’s Future has also hosted recent successful events in Philadelphia and New York.

The Dundalk meeting will be chaired by broadcaster and novelist Martina Devlin and panelists taking part are Cultúr migrant centre program manager Tinu Achioya, Louth TD Fergus O’Dowd, Dundalk TD Ruairí Ó Murchú, Professor Seamus McGuinness from Trinity College Dublin and Labour Party Senator Annie Hoey.

Speaking in advance Ireland’s Future Secretary Niall Murphy, said:

“We are absolutely delighted to be bringing this conversation to Dundalk. Like the previous panels, this panel is a diverse group and reflective of the new and united Ireland we want to see. One of equality, social justice and rights.

“Ireland’s Future wants to stimulate conversation about how our people are best served and our island is best governed in the coming time. We are organising public meetings the length and breadth of Ireland because we know the issue of referendums and constitutional change is coming and we want the people of Ireland to be involved in, and have ownership of, the conversation in advance of the referendum date being announced.

“There is momentum building towards a unity referendum taking place in the not-too-distant future. Increasingly people are recognising that Irish unity is the outcome that holds most appeal and there is a growing demand for an in-depth conversation on where this all leads to.

“The economic potential of a united Ireland is becoming very clear for all to see, particularly in the context of Brexit.

“We encourage people in Dundalk to play a leading role in this conversation. We want to hear a broad range of voices, we want people, particularly our young, to have their say in how we build a new and united Ireland that cherishes all the children of the nation equally. Ireland’s Future is encouraging people to come along to the meeting in Dundalk to listen and engage and be a part of the preparation and planning for a new, agreed and united Ireland.

The event will take place at 7PM on Thursday 24th March at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Dundalk and will also be broadcast live on Ireland’s Future Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channel.

Everyone is welcome to attend. Register for free tickets at https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/266365124257