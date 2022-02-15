Premier Periclase land bank for sale with €4m price tag

A c14.42hectares (c35.63acres) land bank belonging to Drogheda, Co Louth firm Premier Periclase has been brought to the market by REA Grimes and comes to market with a guide price of €4 million.

A c35.63 acre (14.42 hectare) land bank belonging to beleaguered Drogheda firm Premier Periclase has been brought to the market by REA Grimes.

The land is adjacent to the company’s site at Boyne Road and is zoned E1-General Employment in the Drogheda Borough Council Development Plan 2021 – 2027.

It comes to market with a guide price of €4m or €112,265 per acre.

“This is a proven commercial location, suitable for specialist activities such as industrial manufacturing, storage, logistics and warehousing,” said Paul Grimes of REA Grimes.

“It is located approximately 5.5km from the M1 Motorway, 40km from Dublin Airport and around 50km from Dublin city centre”.

The site is inland from the Boyne, behind the Premier Periclase complex, and is close to the centre of Drogheda. It can be accessed on either the L2307, known locally as the Greenhills Road, or via a turn off on the R166, Termonfeckin Road.”

Premier Periclase has operated at Boyne Road, Drogheda, since 1977 and has business origins dating back to the 1930s. The company employs 94 people and sought the protection of the courts due to difficulties caused by rising energy prices.

The company owes Bord Gais €2.5m and electricity supplier Energia €900,000.

Neil Hughes of Dublin-based Baker Tilly was appointed examiner to the company on December 16th last year by the High Court – and his appointment was confirmed by the court last month. (January 22nd)

Just before Christmas, Louth & East Meath Labour TD Ged Nash contacte Energy Minister Eamon Ryan and the Employment Minister and Tanaiste Leo Varadkar to bring their attention to the threat caused to the local factory and other industries by rising energy costs.

He said that Premier Periclase is an eminently viable company, and it is a very large consumer of energy, caught in the ‘eye of a perfect storm of escalating energy costs’.

“The energy regulator and the government must act to help businesses through this challenging period,” he said.

“A cap on energy prices would help companies and domestic users to weather the storm.”

REA Grimes will seek formal tenders on Wednesday, March 2th 2022 at 12 noon.

For more information, contact Paul Grimes, 087 225 8678, paul@reagrimes.ie or Siobhan O’Sullivan on 087 969 3132, siobhan@reagrimes.ie.