Prayers for pooches at Blessings of Pets in Augustinian garden

Fr Colm O'Mahony and the Voices of St Augustine invite per owners to have their animals blessed this Saturday in the Garden of Remembrance.

The Voices of St Augustine (the lay group in the Augustinian) along with the Augustinian friars are inviting people to a Blessing of Pets in the Augustinian Garden of Remembrance on Saturday October 8th at 3pm. More and more people and society are recognising the positive impact having a pet has on someone.

They can be integral for positive mental health, a great support to people living alone or with specific abilities as well as teaching younger people skills around empathy and how to care for something else. In recognition of the important role our pets have the Voices of St Augustine invite everyone who wishes to have their pet blessed to come to the Garden.

There will be stewards on the day to help organize everything and you are asked to have all dogs on a leash and all pets under positive control. If it is too difficult to bring your pet along you can still participate either by bringing a photo or something import to them such as a leash or favourite toy/blanket. We will also be remembering pets who have died during the blessing ceremony.

All pets great and small are invited to come along.