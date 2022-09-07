Prayers for 11 year old Dundalk boy seriously injured in accident

The 11 year old Dundalk boy was transferred by air ambulance to The Children's Hospital in Temple Street

Prayers are being shared for an 11 year old boy who is being treated at Temple Street hospital after he was injured in an incident in the Clanbrassil Street area on Sunday.

The young boy is reported to have sustained serious injuries in a fall at a premises in the centre of town at around 4.30pm, and was transferred by air ambulance from the Clan na Gael football pitch to hospital in Dublin.

A Garda spookesman confirmed that “Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of an incident that occurred at approximately 4:30pm on Sunday, 4th September, 2022, on Clanbrassil Street in Dundalk.

A male child was airlifted to Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) at Temple Street with serious injuries.”

Gardai say their enquiries are “ongoing” into the incident.

Meanwhile, Cllr. Kevin Meenan, Cathoirleach of Dundalk Municipal District said the “prayers and thoughts of the local community are with the child and his family.”

"Everyone who heard this has been really shocked by what happened, and we’re praying that the young lad pulls through,” Cllr. Meenan told The Argus.

"Prayers are being offered for his family at this time too, that he will recover, and with no lasting injuries.”

There has also been an outpouring of support online for the young boy and his family.