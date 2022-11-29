Praise for two Louth gardai who saved man (35) in West Street

It’s been a milestone week for Drogheda Gardai, as not only did the Community Unit win a North East business award, they also celebrated 100 years of local service and two of the members saved the life of a local man!

The two local gardai – Garda Jennifer Malone and Garda Lauren Mulholland – and the volunteers who trained them at East Meath Defibrillator Unit, are being hailed heroes, after their joint efforts saved the life of a man in West Street, Drogheda.

Just after noon on Thursday November 24th, Garda Malone and Garda Mulholland were dispatched to a call at Café Nero, West Street, after a male was found unconscious in the toilet.

Upon arrival at scene, the gardai quickly confirmed the male was unresponsive. Garda Malone immediately began CPR on the male while Garda Mulholland retrieved a defibrillator (AED) unit from a nearby business.

An ambulance arrived to the scene shortly after and took over the medical attention. The male in his mid-thirties from Drogheda, Co. Louth was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, where he remains in a stable condition.

Superintendent Andrew Watters wholeheartedly congratulated both members for their professionalism.

“In a week where An Garda Siochana in Drogheda had an amazing day on Saturday 26th as part of 100th Anniversary Celebrations including a Ceremonial Parade across the town of Drogheda, an Open Day at Drogheda Garda station and winning an award at the prestigious Northeast Excellence Awards for best “Non-Profit Organisation”, the professionalism and prompt action of both Gardai in assisting in saving the life of a human being surpasses it all.”

The swift response and professional actions of both Garda Malone and Garda Mulholland were key to this incident having a successful conclusion and ultimately saving the life of the male concerned.

Both had undergone the excellent training at Drogheda Garda station from the Mr Jim Shields and his amazing team of the East Meath Defibrillator Unit.

Garda Laurin Mulholland was allocated to Drogheda in January 2018 and is currently attached to the Community Policing Unit. She is the nominated Liaison Garda with the Business Community. Garda Jennifer Malone was allocated to Drogheda in July 2021 and is currently attached to the Regular Policing Unit.

"We want to thank Jim Shields and everyone at East Meath Defibrillator Unit for their free training, which has now been proven on a few occasions to save lives,” said Superintendent Watters.

"We are delighted to hear that our training was put to good use,” added Jim. “It also shows that we need a few units in West Street, which we are currently working on.”