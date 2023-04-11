Praise for Local Heroes of Southside at national launch

It was a tremendous honour for the young people and staff of the Southside Youth Project recently as their clubhouse in Rowan Heights was selected from hundreds of groups around the country for the national launch of a new training pack for volunteers. Young volunteers of this amazing group were also awarded special “Local Hero” certificates of appreciation.

“This pack is aimed at those who have responsibility for the recruitment, training, and support of Youth Work Ireland Club Volunteers. The purpose of the pack is to provide an opportunity for volunteers to consider their motivation for volunteering and to gain information and knowledge to enhance their volunteering journey,” said CEO of Youth Work Ireland, Patrick Burke. It will help to ensure a standardised and consistent approach to volunteer training across the organisation.”

Mayor of Drogheda Michelle Hall was on hand to officially launch the pack, which will assist others who may be interested in starting similar groups in their area.

Louth TD Fergus O’Dowd also praised the work of the Southside and Boyne youth projects, who thrived amongst the difficult times Drogheda suffered during the drugs feud.