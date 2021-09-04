Potholes: Will local residents have to foot bill for damage to passing vehicles?

MID Louth councillors have demanded a total rethink on the policy of not repairing potholes on so called tertiary roads after fears were expressed that residents on the road could be deemed liable for damages to passing vehicles.

The issue arose at the Ardee area council meeting when appeals were again made for crumbling roads through Salterstown village be repaired by the council.

But they say it’s a tertiary road and it is council policy not to maintain them. If locals want to see them fixed they have to pay 15% of the cost of a Community Involvement Scheme (CIS) road repair system.

However, with the scheme not accepting new allocations until 2024, some of the roads are set to disintegrate.

‘The road through Salterstown is not a tertiary road, it’s a road through a village. If people live in a village they are entitled to have a road,” Cllr Pearse McGeough stated.

The council say that it needs a CIS, but it’s closed for 2022 and 2023. “That’s the policy,” councillors were told.

“It’s a disgusting policy and needs to be changed,” Cllr Dolores Minogue argued. “At least fill in the potholes on the road. If it was a lane, then the CIS might be appropriate, but it’s a road. People must be allowed to pass safely on it.”

Cllr Paula Butterly raised the fact that if the council maintained that repairs to a road like this were down to the residents applying for a scheme and if they don’t, then who pays for the damage to vehicles on it?

“Is it the residents problem then, do people with damaged cars knock on their doors. This is not a dead end,” she added.

In an effort to find some resolution, it was indicated that if residents had applied for a CIS and were waiting for it to be done, then repairs could be carried out. But in terms of other roads, the policy was in place.

Cllr Pearse McGeough said an insurance application app had been set up for people if their vehicle was damaged, but could only be utilised if the offending pothole had been reported to the council.

The matter will now be bought to the corporate policy meeting of the council.