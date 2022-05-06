Popular summer ferry cruises return to Carlingford Lough

From sunsets to gin, from music to lighthouses, the Carlingford Lough Ferry has announced details of its popular Carlingford Lough Cruises, for the summer months.

The car ferry service, which has recently reopened its full time daily service operating between Greenore, Co. Louth and Greencastle, Co. Down, is gearing up for a busy season on the lough between its day-time car ferry service and its evening passenger cruises.

The new cruise schedule commences on Saturday May 21st and will operate every weekend up to Saturday September 10th. The summer line up sees the return of the popular Sunset Cruise and Lough and Lighthouse Cruise, with dates for both scheduled right across the summer months.

Last years ‘Meet the Maker Gin Tasting cruises’ will also be returning, featuring an array of exciting new collaborations, with renowned local distilleries Woodlab Distillery, Co. Down, Bohann Distillery in Co. Meath and Killowen Distillery, Co. Down.

To support the growing line-up of summer cruises, Carlingford Lough Ferry has recently launched a dedicated new website for their evening passenger cruises, which offers customers the opportunity to book any of the summer cruises online. All cruises are now open and available to book. Tickets are limited and following last year’s sell out cruises, early booking is advised. Visit www.carlingfordloughcruises.com.

A total of over 40 cruises will operate throughout this summer, with the first cruise taking place on Saturday May 21st. This inaugural cruise will be a celebration of ‘Ceol agus Craic’ with a toe tapping ‘Céilí on the Lough’ Cruise, featuring renowned traditional Irish musicians ‘Pure Blarney’.

Music and dancing will be at the heart of many of this season’s new cruises. In addition to the new Céilí on the Lough Cruises, customers can choose from a series of live music cruises that include ‘Summer Jazz on the Lough’, with well-known bands such as The Ronnie Greer Trio and the Unholy Gospel Band, and ‘Blues on the Bay cruises’, featuring The Bluez Katz Blues Band and the Rob Strong Band. For trad lovers, the Céilí cruises will also feature The Oisin McCann Trio and the popular Upducky Band.

“We’re absolutely delighted to be back out on the water, both with our daily car ferry service and our evening passenger cruises,” Commercial Director, Irene Hamilton said. !We had a fantastic season of cruising last summer and we’ve been busy during the winter months coming up with an exciting new range of cruises for our customers to enjoy this season.”

“Once again this year, we’re collaborating with a range of quality local brands in creating these tasting cruises, and we’re also looking forward to hearing the exciting line up of live bands that we have scheduled to play right across the summer months, as part of our new Summer Music Cruise series.”

Carlingford Lough Car Ferry service is now back operating its daily service for the summer season and full details on the sailing schedule can be found on their website www.carlingfordferry.com

To find out more about the range of Carlingford Lough Cruises for the 2022 season, visit www.carlingfordloughcruises.com