Popular Louth vet retiring after 40 years tending to all creatures great and small

Popular Dundalk veterinary surgeon John McGuinness has retired after forty years caring for all creatures great and small.

His colleagues at the Avenue Road Veterinary Hospital wished him every success in the future on his last day at work on Friday.

John and his brother David had followed in the footsteps of their late father Heber in choosing to become vets.

The brothers, along with David’s wife Dianne, set up the practice on the Avenue Road in 1987, moving to the new clinic in 2008, looking after large animals, livestock and horses, as well as pets and small animals.

David and Dianne, who was practice manager, retired two years, with John now deciding that he too would call it a day. The McGuiness name is continuing in the practice, as his son Robert now works alongside fellow vets Roberto Nanetti and Catarina Silva.

As he looks back on his career, John said he has seen huge changes in veterinary science, particularly in relation to pets, as animal medicine is now mirroring human healthcare.

"I am always amazed at what owners will have us do for their animals, such as MRIs and major surgery, and we’d refer certain cases to specialised units.”

"One of the amazing things is what can be done now, even compared to ten years ago,” he said of the advances in veterinary medicine.

John MacGuinness and Tara Thompson and in the Avenue Veterinary Hospital. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

While John has worked with thousands of animals over the years, he said that one case really stands out.

"We had a referral from Carrickmacross of a bitch that had been hit with a car the night before she started welping,” he recalled. “She was a little golden Cocker Spaniel and her diaphragm was ruptured so she couldn’t welp. We took an X-ray and could see that there was a pup lodged in her diaphragm. We operated on her and did a caesarean section and delivered five live pups and she lived as well. I’ll always remember that one.”

He added that training has also changed now the years as has regulation of the profession.

The Avenue Road Veterinary Hospital has built up a close relationship with a number of local animal welfare and rescue charities, including Louth Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Dundalk Dog Rescue and Drogheda Animal Rescue.

"They do a lot of really good work.”

He paid tribute to all his colleagues in the Avenue Veterinary Hospital, both past and present.

John, who is married to Bernie, is looking forward to “taking it easy and doing the things I want to do. The couple have two daughters, Margaret and Lynette, as well as Robert.

”It will be nice to have time for myself – 40 years is long enough.”