Popular louth pub the Northend Bar on the market for €300,000

The Northend Bar, Bridge Street, Dundalk has gone on the market

The Northend Bar, Bridge Street, Dundalk has gone on the market

The Northend Bar, Bridge Street, Dundalk has gone on the market

Margaret Roddy

The popular Northend Bar in Bridge Street, Dundalk has gone on the market with an asking price of €300,000 as owners Paul and Sheila Meenan call time after 33 years.

The couple, who are from Leitrim and Cavan respectively, opened the doors in  the midst of the excitement surrounding Italia ‘90, having previously fallen in love with Dundalk when they visited a few years previously.

They already had plenty of experience in the bar trade having cut their teeth in Essex in England working in bar management for five years for Bass Charrington, before moving to Dublin where they ran a bar for another two years.

They quickly turned the Northend into one of the town’s most popular pubs, a real local for the nearby community and a welcoming venue for new comers to the town,

The pub has a huge reputation as for darts, with a very strong team of their own, and has also been a venue for exhibition games, welcoming professionals such as Phil 'The Power' Taylor, Andy 'The Viking' Fordham and Martin 'Wolfie' Adams.

It is also a popular venue for live music of all genres, from folk and trad, to country and rock, with a weekly trad session on Wednesday nights.

Estate agents DNG Duffy say that “the property offers an excellent investment opportunity with potential income emanating from the bar/lounge and off-licence at ground floor level and the large overhead, self-contained accommodation.”

The  premises includes a public bar with adjacent off sales area, a lounge bar at  rear with access to the smoking area and beer garden, complimented with requisite service and storage areas.

Overhead residential accommodation comprises a four-bedroom apartment with sitting room/kitchen and fully tiled bathroom and own door access.

