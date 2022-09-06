Popular Dundalk couple opening town’s newest pub

This time last year Aaron Callan was fighting for his life after contracting COVID-19. Now, the Knockbridge resident who spent 29 days in hospital, and his wife Michelle are starting on a new chapter as they are set to open Dundalk’s newest pub Callan’s in Church Street on Friday night.

"This will be a new future, a new beginning,” says Michelle, who is looking forward to her new role as landlady of the pub they are leasing from Michael Finnegan.

"I’ve worked in pubs for the past twenty years,” says Michelle. “I know the trade as does Aaron.”

The couple actually met in the former Parkes Bar and three and a half years later, featured on the RTE programme ‘Don’t Tell The Bride’ when they got married in March 2015.

While Aaron is continuing with his job in PayPay, Michelle will be at helm of this new venture.

"We’ve had a very tough year with Aaron being so sick, so we are looking forward to a change.”

She is looking forward to welcoming customers to the former ‘Sean's Tavern’, which is being getting a facelift in advance of its opening on Friday night.

"We’ve got the painters and workmen in at the moment and the new sign will be going up before Friday.”

She intends opening the pub seven days a week from 10.30am to closing time Monday to Saturdays and from 12.30pm on Sundays.

"We’ll be putting on live music every weekend, and we also have a juke box, pool table and darts.”

The opening weekend will see entertainment by Happy Hour, featuring Panto favourite Paudie Breen on Friday night, the band Back-Up on Saturday night and the ever popular Paddy Mac on Sunday night.

The opening of Callan’s is another boost for this area of town which has been transformed thanks to the St Nicholas Quarter refurbishment.

"The area has really picked up since the street was revamped so we are hoping that people will come down as it’s only a few minutes walk from the town centre.”