Popular Dundalk bar goes on sale again

The Phoenix Bar, Dundalk, is on the market again having changed hands last September

One of Dundalk’s landmark pubs The Phoenix Bar is on the market again, having changed hands for a sum reported to be in the region of €450,000 last September.

Widely regarded as one of the town’s architectural gems due to its fine Victorian interior, is being offered for sale by estate agents Sherry Fitzgerald Carroll.

They describe the three-storey over basement property as “steeped in history and oozes with character from many of the building s original features, including the beautiful hand-crafted front bar. It is a snug and comfortable pub with a warm atmosphere. The layout at ground floor comprises a beautiful front bar with snug area, a service area with kitchen and lounge area to the rear.”

Park Street, they note, is “a prime location for the licensed, entertainment and food and beverage sectors in Dundalk, with various neighbouring and established bars, restaurants and take-aways close-by.”

The Phoenix has long been one of Dundalk’s most popular bars, especially during the era that it was run by Betty Fitzpatrick, who took great pride in decorating it for the different seasons and for sporting occasions such as the World Cup.

At the time of its sale last year, there were rumours that it would form part of hotel complex to be built on that side of Park Street, incorporating the former Bank of Ireland building, and running down to The Demesne Shopping Centre.