Popular Dundalk 10k to hit the ground running from DkIT Sport in April

Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) is hosting the annual Dundalk 10K race which this year takes place on Wednesday, April 19, at 7pm at DkIT Sport.

Although labelled as the Dundalk 10K, there is once again an option to take part in the 5K version. Participants in either the 10k or 5k event have the choice of either running, walking or jogging the distance.

The course is known as being one of the flattest surfaces in Ireland with a course record of 29:45 held by Yared Deresse of Carrick Aces. The event will start outside DKIT Sport and end at the exact same spot. On your route, you will be able to enjoy the sites on DKIT Campus as well as the Blackrock Road.

Once again, “Dundalk 10K” is so proud to have many businesses sponsor this event.

This year the occasion is sponsored by Servisource Recruitment, Recruit Island, Fyffes, Dundalk Retail Park, Dundalk Credit Union, Intact Software, ControlSoft, Halpin Sports Sponsorship, RockSalt Café and Dundalk Institute of Technology. All these businesses are local to Dundalk so what better way to have an event in the town that is sponsored by the town.

After the race there will be refreshments provided in the Sports Arena at DKIT Sport.

This event is raising funds for charities and a large proportion of all money raised will be donated to a chosen charity. This year the Institute are very proud to support their DkIT colleague Sonia Hoey who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer.

To register or find out more, visit the Dundalk 10k website.