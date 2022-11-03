Pop-up vaccination clinic in Dundalk on Sunday

A HSE pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic will operate at the Primary Care Centre, Barrack Street, Dundalk, on Sunday, November 6 from 10am to 4pm.

The clinic is for everyone over twelve years of age, but under 16s must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

People can get their first or second vaccine if they haven’t already been vaccinated or a booster dose. A third booster is now available for people age 65 and older, people age 12 and older with a weak immune system. New bivalent COVID-19 vaccines are now being offered as booster doses. These adapted vaccines are expected to give you better protection against COVID-19, including the Omicron variant.

They will not be eligible if they have not waited the recommended time since their last dose or have recently had COVID-19.