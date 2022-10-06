Pop Up Pool comes to Mid-Louth

Ardee have managed to splash their way to a temporary pop up swimming pool, provided by Louth County Council.

In association with Swim Ireland, a Pop Up Pool will be provided in Ardee from next January until March 2023.

Joe McGuinness Director of Services for the Ardee Municipal District said, “Don’t let the date put you off, Mid-Louth Residents won’t have to break the ice, the pool is heated to 30 degrees and enclosed in a Marquee with changing rooms.

"It comes with a ramp and a hoist to ensure accessibility for all users. I’d encourage you all to get your togs on and either take the opportunity to get some swimming lessons, or to just enjoy having a dip in a heated pool in your own locality.”

Part of programme by Swim Ireland who are providing and moving two 12m by 3.4m steel structures around various locations in Ireland, the Pop Up Pools are currently being enjoyed by residents and visitors in Blessington and Tubbercurry.

Ash Walk, Ardee is the lucky location chosen for the Pop up Pool site, which will be set up in early January for a three month period.

Ashley Hunter from Swim Ireland said, “We are delighted to be able to offer this attraction at various locations throughout Ireland, this is a fantastic opportunity to introduce the life skill of swimming locally to the citizens of the Ardee area, and to allow those who can already swim to brush up their back strokes. All ages and abilities will be warmly welcomed.”

Local Fine Gael TD Fergus O’Dowd and Ardee Councillor Dolores Minogue have said they are thrilled to have received the news.

O’Dowd said “This is a matter I raised directly with the Minister for Sport in May on behalf of my colleague Cllr Dolores Minogue and I know Dolores really pushed the request at council level.

“This will be a really fun and welcome addition for the Ardee and mid Louth area and we will be working towards securing the Pop Up in further areas of County Louth in the near future.

“We would like to thank Swim Ireland and the council officials for their work on the matter.”

Councillor Dolores Minogue said “I’m absolutely over the moon that the pool is on its way to Ardee in the new year. Deputy O’Dowd and I really pressed for this when we learned that areas were being considered for the installation.

“I will of course be continuing to work on the provision of a permanent swimming pool for the town but I believe this will be very beneficial in the short term.”

More information on how to access the pool is available at https://www.swimireland.ie/get-swimming/pop-up-pool/pop-up-pool-programmes.