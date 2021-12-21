Pop-up COVID-19 testing centre open in Dundalk today

Thr HSE has set up a pop up COVID-19 PCR testing centre at the Clan Na Gaels, Ecco Road Demesne Dundalk today Tuesday, 21st December. It is open until 5pm for is self-referral appointments only.

It comes as there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases in Co Louth, with 1,083 cases confirmed in the week up to Sunday December 19th.

This spike in cases means that Louth now has the second highest highest incidence rate behind Dublin, with a 14 day incidence rate of 1550.2 cases per 100,000 population in the period December 6th to 19th.