Polio campaigner Anne Burns is Louth champion for 2021 virtual marathon

The Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon is going virtual for the second year running in 2021. The event, now in its 39th year, will take place virtually on Sunday September 19th with the help of the brand-new Official Event App that has been developed to support those looking to walk, jog and run the 10km route anywhere in the country.

The theme of this year’s event is #PowerOfMe, recognising the difference one person can make in the lives of others, and celebrating the spirit of camaraderie and coming together as a group.

Anne Burns from Drogheda is the Louth County Champion for this year’s Marathon. She is taking part to raise funds for Polio Survivors Ireland, who provide dedicated services to survivors of polio, like Anne, who have a paralytic physical disability.

Anne is a survivor of polio, and so has a strong personal connection to the charity. She contracted the illness in Drogheda in the early 1950’s, spending long periods into her teens undergoing treatments in hospitals. She was then able to dispense with wearing a calliper on her right leg, until the early 2000’s when she began to experience Post Polio Syndrome. She developed weakness in her right knee and new muscle pain in her limbs, resulting in general severe fatigue. It was a shock to her, as she had believed that she had recovered from her childhood polio illness.

As the event is virtual , it allows Anne to take part in and complete the 10k in her own time. Prior to the pandemic, this would have been outside her reach. Earning her Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon medal and Certificate of Completion last year gave her a great feeling of achievement. This would never have been possible, but for an otherwise devastating Covid-19 pandemic.

#PowerOfMe, this year’s theme, is particularly very apt in Anne’s case. Despite her physical and stamina limitations, the virtual marathon gives her ample flexibility to complete the event within her capabilities. To anyone with limitations, she would say, it is still possible to achieve your goal in the virtual mini marathon and be delighted by the whole experience.

Anne is raising funds for Polio Survivors Ireland, the only charity providing practical support to those unfortunate enough to have contracted polio when babies or young children. This small charity responds to urgent requests for assistance from polio survivors and, perhaps most importantly, provides a listening ear to survivors in need. They ensure the legacy of polio is not forgotten by creating awareness of polio and its late effects, particularly amongst health care professionals, many of whom have never received adequate training to appropriately treat polio survivors. They also provide wheelchairs, bespoke callipers and special shoes, essential winter heating grants, access to physiotherapy and counselling.

Registration for the event is now open on www.vhiwomensminimarathon.ie. Every participant will receive a Race Pack, including a brand-new Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon t-shirt, and the 2021 commemorative medal. Participants can also download and personalise their race number to wear while they are completing the 10km, in September.