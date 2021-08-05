Plea for ramp as Pauline ‘a prisoner in her own home’

A Drogheda woman is pleading with Louth County Council to install a disability ramp at her home as she says she is currently a prisoner in her own home. Pauline O’Neill has severe COPD (Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) which is a chronic inflammatory lung disease. She has just been allowed her freedom having spent the last 15 months on lockdown due to her life-threatening condition, but she can’t use her mobility scooter as it is too difficult to get out her front door onto Scarlet Street.

‘I applied for a ramp two years ago to help me get out of the house with my scooter, as my breathing doesn’t allow me to walk too far, and I have to have an oxygen tank with me,’ says the pensioner, who lives in Corporation Cottages in Scarlet Street. ‘They asked me to send the deeds to my house and a letter from a solictor, and this I did, but they told me it never arrived and An Post couldn’t find it.’

Because she was housebound for the past year and a half, Pauline thought nothing about it until the time came for getting out and about again.

‘So the deeds of my house are missing now, and as it was coming close to me breaking free I rang the council again and explained what had happened and was told that as it was only a small job it would be done for me,’ she explains.

‘But now I have been told the council will not allow a ramp onto a public footpath plus there is no grant to get a ramp, which I’m sure there is.’

To see Pauline struggle to get the scooter out of her house is a harrowing sight. A slight woman, who has just reached pension age, she gasps for breath whilst talking, never mind trying to lift a couple of hundred pounds of metal.

‘I think it is very unfair what they are doing, and fair play to Cllr Pio Smith, he is doing his best to get someone to help me, but the last thing I heard was I was on a waiting list, so why would I be if they weren’t going to do it.’

Pauline has suffered from COPD, a progressive disease that makes it hard to breathe, for the past 16 years, and was involved in developing a booklet to help other sufferers.

‘I was first diagnosed with the condition in 2005, the same year I stopped smoking,’ said Pauline (65), ‘I was a very heavy smoker, from when I was 18, and found I had been getting bad chest infections for years and it was getting harder and harder to breathe or walk.’

She says has been left confused as to where she now stands, and she is hearing conflicting stories on what is allowed.

‘The engineer said there was no way a ramp would be allowed at my front door on a public footpath, and it would only have been if I was really disabled, but maybe they don’t realise how bad COPD can be,’ she adds. ‘Evem my Occupational Therapist rang on my behalf, and she was also told there was no grant, and no way of fitting a ramp, perhaps it could go around the back. But I don’t have a rear or side entrance.’

She says she needs this as her ‘last little bit of independence’