Play recalling the Civil War in Louth sells out

Ghosts from the Civil War were brought to life again last week as the third play in An Tain Arts Centre’s Remembrance Trilogy was staged in Dundalks Old Gaol, now the Oriel Centre.

‘Legacy: Stories of the Civil War’ saw community actors tell stories from this traumatic period in Irish history which divided families and neighbours following the signing of the Treaty which ended the War of Independence.

The production was sold out for months in advance and such was the dmeand for tickets that with the dress rehearsal on Wednesday was opened to audience members.

"This was part three of our Remembrance Trilogy,” Paul Hayes, Director of An Tain Arts Centre, who directed the performance along with Declan Mallon of Upstate Theate.

"The first part was 2016, An Easter Service, a promenade show in the town centre. The second was Women of Independence which which ended up being filmed due to the COVID-19 production, and this one focuses on Louth during the Civil War.”

Following a call-out earlier this year for people interested in taking part in the production, the group got together to look at the research gathered by community historian Brendan Matthews and to share their own family stories.

The result was a deeply moving recollection of that turbulent time in Irish history.

Perhaps the most poignant of the stories was that of Thomas Lennon, who was taken from the Gaol and executed by Free State forces in 1923.

The 19 year-old had been arrested after a gun was discovered in a car which he was travelling in. He detained in the Gaol and at one stage was held in the basement, normally reserved for those deemed criminally insane.

He wrote a number of letters to his mother, and it’s these that formed the basis for the story told by his grand niece Aine Lawrence.

"I’d never seen those letters or knew they existed,” says Aine. “It was definitely very poignant as he was only a bit older than my son is.”

He was one off a number of men who was killed by firing squad by Free State Forces at the Army Barracks

Thomas Lennon is remembered to this day along with James Melia in the terrace named after them.

Retired teacher Benny McArdle recalled how the ancestral family home in Lordship had been used as a safe house during the War of Independence and the Civil War, with Frank Aiken being among those who sought refuge there.

The thatched house has been in the family for generations, going back to the 1750s and he remembers his father telling him stories years ago.

‘My father Vincie, who was born in 1916, told me how as a seven year old his job was to shine the boots of the men hiding in the house, including Frank Aiken.”

"When my uncle Seamus died, guns from that period were found in the house.”

He said that when the call out was made in January for people to get involved in the project, he went along as he was interested in exploring that period of history, although he admits he was a bit shy about going forward with his own family story.

"We had documented the story when the farmhouse was let out as a holiday home, although it’s now being lived by a new generation of McArdles.”

For Yvonne Sheils it gave her the opportunity to give voice to an ancestor who had made a significant contribution to the Gaelic Revival in Ireland and knew the leading cultural and political figures of the time.

"I was initially interested in finding out about the lives of people from Louth who lived through the Civil War to understand their views and perspective,” she says.

Before long however, she was delving into the life of Teresa Sheils Reddin, “whose history and contribution has largely been forgotten. As it is the case for many women in history, their role and contribution went undocumented. I wanted to shine a light on her story and find out more about her.”

Teresa had grown up in Dungooley to a family of landowners and horse traders and after her marriage to John Reddin, soon settled into life in Dublin.

The family owned Rockfield House in Artane and Teresa forged friendships with Margaret Pearse, mother of brothers Padraig and Willie, and regularly entertained visitors such as Lady Gregory and WB Yeats.

Their sons attended Pearse’s school St Endas and joined the Irish Volunteers. Although they didn’t take part in the Easter Rising, the were sent to Frangogh.

Teresa joined Cumann na mBan but found herself ostracised after taking the pro-treaty side. The house at Rockfield was burned by anti-treaty forces in 1923, with its library and works of art by leading Irish artists of the time destroyed.

The family bought a new house in Fitzwilliam Square where they hosted writers and artists.

Although Teresa left politics, she remained life long friends with Margaret Pearse.

Yvonne praised the work of Paul Hayes and Declan Mallon in letting the production “grow organically”.

"They gave us a lot of freedom to write our scenes.”

Aside from the personal stories which were enacted in the gaol’s old cells, the complete cast gathered in the atrium for scenes took a wider view of how the Civil War impacted on Co Louth.

