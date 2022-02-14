Plans to tackle odour from Irish Water

Mayor of Drogheda, James Byrne meets with Irish Water to discuss complaints regarding odour and customer support

Irish Water will spend €9-10 million upgrading Drogheda Waste Water Treatment plant in a bid to finally eliminate the foul odours emanating from the facility – but the plans are only at the ‘design stage’ and no timeline has been provided for the completion of the work.

Irish Water plans to construct a new aerobic digester, replacing one that is currently failing at the plant, and they also plan to repair two settlement tanks, which they claim are the source of 50% of the foul odours.

However, Drogheda Mayor James Byrne feels the plans are lacking in detail and he insists Irish Water could be doing more to the alleviate the problem for residents in the area.

Mayor Byrne said he queried why the tanks are not covered at present, and was told that this is a likely solution but could lead to health and safety issue.

Along with the difficulty of accessing the tanks for inspection purposes, there is a possibility of causing a very aggressive environment within the tanks potentially impacting on the integrity of the tanks themselves.

However, when complete, these works are expected to reduce the ‘odour plume’ in the surrounding areas of the plant.

"One of the diagrams shows this plume covering the Marsh Road and extending across the railway line to include Roschoill and parts of Wheaton Hall,” said Mayor Byrne. However, the odour has been reported to have reached further distances in the area.

Mayor Byrne said he has requested that affected residents be updated with this information and to be provided with a definitive timeframe for the completion of these works.

Another issue that was addressed at the meeting was the lack of response from Irish Water in recent times and the importance of engaging with the people of Drogheda in a meaningful way.

Mayor Byrne raised concerns at the length of time taken to respond to complaints made by members of the public.

Irish Water noted that if the company fails to respond to customer complaints made by members of the public within 60 days, it will be in breach of its own code of practice. Irish Water are currently reviewing its customers services strategy regarding this issue.

Irish Water agreed with Mayor Byrne’s request that the Drogheda Councillors be briefed on its Odour Modelling Report in the near future, when further progress has been made.

"This is likely to be in the form of an online forum – its representatives weren’t keen on appearing before us at a Council meeting, citing a lack of resources,” said Mayor Byrne

The Mayor requested that Councillors in East Meath be included in this forum as the waste water treatment plant services East Meath as well as South Louth.