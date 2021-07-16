Plans to reopen ice dome at DkIT make progress

PLans for the relaunch of the Ice Dome in Dundalk have emerged this week, with the Higher Education Authority (HEA) being briefed on progress.

Education Minister, Simon Harris updated TD's in the Dail, explaining how the facility was first purchased by (DkIT) as part of a wider sports complex in 2014.

'The major part of this complex has been refurbished and is fully in use as DkIT Sports, providing an essential facility for the student body.'

'DkIT has briefed the Higher Education Authority (HEA) on its current plans with regard to the Ice Dome facility and the HEA is, in turn, keeping my Department updated on the situation.

The Minister told the Dail it is the intention of DkIT to secure a lease arrangement for the Ice Dome building, adding: 'I am advised that it is proactively pursuing that course of action.'

He added that such negotiations are 'a matter for DkIT directly, under the oversight of its Governing Body, and with the appropriate property and legal advice.'

Minister Harris said: 'In the event that a long term lease is agreed in principle for the facility, this will be brought by DkIT to the HEA for review and approval in the first instance. The HEA will then make a recommendation to me, taking account of strategic, operational and financial issues relevant to the institution.'

The update from the Education Minister came after it emerged that the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) were to investigate why the Dundalk facility, which is Ireland's only purpose-built ice dome, has stood vacant for so long.

The IIHA (Irish Ice Hockey Association) have also been calling for the Dundalk facility to be reopened as a national ice hockey venue.

Prior to the pandemic Irish hockey players were using the rink at Dundonald, outside Belfast, to train.