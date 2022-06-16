Plans for Old Colpe building should HSE confirm no longer required as a vaccination centre

Cllr Pio Smith sought information surrounding the building due to a number of queries from local community groups.

Louth County Council have contacted the HSE seeking clarification over the rescinding of the Old Colpe building in Drogheda.

The Oold Colpe building was previously identified through corporate as a vaccination centre to fight against Covid for the HSE.

At June’s Drogheda Borough Council meeting, Cllr Pio Smith sought information surrounding the building due to a number of queries from local community groups.

Paddy Donnelly, Director of Services, Louth County Council, said they have reverted back to the HSE to conclude their decision making to understand if they will continue to use the building or not.

Potential plans for the future of the building have included identifying the Irish Wheelchair Association as a candidate to manage the building in the future.

Mr Donnelly added, “we will accommodate all of the community groups that were using the building in the past and we have identified some funding to create a changing space at that location once we get that clarification” that the building has been rescinded by the HSE.