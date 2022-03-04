Plans for ‘human chain’ at local beaches in solidarity with Ukraine

The coastal towns of Mornington, Bettystown and Laytown are planning to unite for a human chain of hope this weekend, to send a message of love, peace and solidarity to Ukraine.

The plan is to have as many people as possible line the shore at 6pm on Saturday March 5th, and stretch the full length of the three strands holding lanterns or tea lights..

It is the brainchild of local swimmer Lorraine Brady, who says it will be a powerful message to send to the world.

"I’ve always wanted to do something to connect all the people along the coast, and I think this is the ideal time, while people are worried about what is going on between Ukraine and Russia,” says Lorraine, who is originally from Dublin, but moved to Spain and then East Meath 16 years ago.

"Simple things like this can be so powerful, and I’d like to get all the local schools involved, to draw pictures of sunflowers to hold up, when the sun is setting.”

Lorraine hopes there will be some singing or music too, and is appealing to choirs or teachers to come on board.

"I would love to hear children singing ‘We are the World’ around a fire as people were coming from all the beaches,” adds Lorraine. “I’m trying to get a giant Ukrainian flag if anyone knows where I could get one, and we’re inviting everyone – men, women and children – to come along and join in what should be a very special event.”

She says this is a unique opportunity to stand together, feeling the strength in numbers and facing the sea in the direction of Ukraine, singing songs of hope and peace.

"This coming together is a symbolic act of solidarity with the Ukrainian people, and of coming together as a community,” adds Lorraine. ‘To bring comfort and show compassion for each other, especially those struggling with mental health, and as the sun sets on the gathered crowds, the lanterns will shine the light of hope for better and brighter days to come for all.”

Pat’s Centra in Bettystown Square is also supporting the event, and have been collecting money all week in their two shops to send to Poland for emergency provisions.

"I am from a town near the Polish border with Ukraine, and trusted friends of mine can buy urgent medical supplies at much lower costs,” says store manager Damian Pitynski, who has worked in Pat’s for 16 years.

"We have had incredible support from our customers all week, with lots of collection points and we have 300 flags and are also running a raffle to raise funds, and have raised a few thousand already.”

Organisers are encouraging people to bring a sunflower, or any yellow flower, and for the children to draw sunflowers and Ukrainian flags.

If you would like to take part in the event, meet at the statue of the boy with the kite at Bettystown Square at 5.30pm on Saturday March 5th, or walk along any of the beaches.