Planning extension at old Marist site refused

Louth County Council has refused permission for an extension of duration of planning permission for a residential and education development at the former Marist College in Dundalk.

Armagh Construction Limited had made an application in respect of (i) Demolition of (a) two storey sports hall and single storey science block (modern extensions to the St Mary’s School), (b) outbuildings within the curtilage of the Protected Structure and (c) boundary stone wall to Nicholas Street.

(ii) Construction of the following (a) a three storey apartment block - with solar panels at roof level - of 9 apartments, 6 one bed and three two bed, all with balconies or ground floor terraces, (b) 8 three storey duplexes with solar panels at roof level, containing 8 two bed ground floor apartments with private open space to the rear, and 8 three bed duplex apartments at the first and second floor with enclosed terrace at first floor level, (c) 25 storage sheds and bicycle sheds to the rear of duplex apartments with pedestrian access path.

(iii) 58 car parking spaces to serve the overall education and residential development.

(iv) Boundary railing, redesigned open space and seven car parking spaces to serve the existing Cerdon Community.

(v) Change of use of existing Gospel Hall from educational use to Community use.

(vi) New vehicular entrance off Nicholas Street.

(vii) Landscaped public open spaces to serve the residential and educational use.

(viii) Bicycle parking for 32 bicycles for educational use.

(ix) Refurbishment, reconfiguration, and realignment of interface wall and fenestration between demolished two storey sports hall and original school building.

The planning application included all site works, drainage, including foul and surface water drainage, pedestrian paths, landscaping, boundary treatment, electricity substation, all on a site to the side and rear of St. Mary’s School and St. Mary’s Church (Protected Structures NIAH_Nos. 13702026, 13702025, 13702023).

The site is bounded by St. Mary’s Road, Nicholas Street, Wellington Place, and entrance road to new school.