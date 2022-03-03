Planning appeal unsuccessful for house in Carlingford

A local man has been unsuccessful in his appeal to An Bord Pleanála against a decision of Louth County Council to refuse him permission for a house in Carlingford.

Niall Donnelly had applied to the local authority to construct a part-single, part-two storey detached dwelling with a ground floor area of 219. 8sq.m, effluent treatment system and percolation area, at Mountain Park, Carlingford, on a 0.243ha site on the south-eastern slope of Sliabh Foy.

The site comprises a small agricultural grazing field located on the northern side of a narrow, unsurfaced access track which is served by the L-70592 Local Tertiary Road.

Louth County Council refused permission for reasons that the proposed development by way of elevated location, distance from the public road and new works to this right of way would constitute inappropriate backland development ‘which would result in intrusive encroachment of physical development into this scenic rural landscape around Carlingford’.

The council also noted an existing proliferation of one-off houses in the immediate vicinity of the site.

Other reasons for refusal included that the applicant did not meet the qualifying criteria, in that he failed to demonstrate that he had not owned a house in the rural area of County Louth for a minimum of 5 years prior to making this application.

The local authority added the proposed development would be located along an un-surfaced access track outside of the ownership of the applicant and ‘would endanger public safety by reason of traffic hazard’.

There were also concerns over the proposed wastewater treatment system.

Mr Donnelly appealed that decision to An Bord Pleanála.

He disputed that the site was backland development and that there was a proliferation of one-off houses in the immediate vicinity.

The applicant lived in the local area of Mountain Park for a period of 12 years, from 1997 to 2012.

He inherited the appeal site from his uncle (Liam) in 2012 who in turn inherited from his parents (applicant’s grandparents).

The grounds of appeal continued that Mr Donnelly lived at 8 Ard Cullen, Omeath, which was purchased in 2007 and rented out for the initial years. This property was not within a rural area but within the village of Omeath.

‘The laneway is a public laneway as it is used by the members of the public. It is not registered to any one landowner but rather used by all and maintained throughout the generations by the landowners each side of the laneway.’

The application included works to re-surface and regrade the laneway to achieve a consistent gradient.

‘The laneway dissipates directly onto the public roadway straight ahead to the east with no junction present so therefore no sightlines are required.’

The appeal documentation noted that new soakaway tests had been submitted.

An Inspector from An Bord Pleanála recommended that permission be refused.

‘It is considered that the applicant does not come within the scope of either the economic or social housing need criteria set out in the overarching National Guidelines or the relevant Local Housing Need Qualifying Criteria of the Development Plan,’ the Inspector’s report stated.

‘The proposed development would result in a haphazard and unsustainable form of development in an unserviced area, would contribute to the encroachment of random rural development in the area and would mitigate against the preservation of the rural environment and the efficient provision of public services and infrastructure and undermine the settlement strategy set out in the development plan.’

The site was located within Carlingford and Feede Mountains Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, and the proposed development ‘would militate against the preservation of the rural environment and the efficient provision of public services and infrastructure’.

The Inspector added that the proposed development would endanger public safety by reason of traffic hazard because it was located on an un-surfaced access track, inadequate in width, alignment, gradient, structural condition, and ‘because the applicant has failed to demonstrate that he has sufficient control over the necessary lands to adequately address these deficiencies.’

The Board decided to refuse permission, generally in accordance with the Inspector’s recommendation.