Pioneering Drogheda school celebrates 20 years educating children with autism

One od Drogheda’s most pioneering facilities is celebrating two decades of success in the town.

Drogheda ABACAS Special School for Children with Autism opened its doors from a semi detached house in Stameen for the first time on March 7th 2003, and 20 years later, is one of the country’s leading support group for children with Autism, with funding for four new classrooms recently allocated to their Congress Avenue location.

“It’s hard to imagine now what a leap of faith that was for all the parents and staff who were there in those early days. This was uncharted territory - most of us had no experience of working in education - all we had was the knowledge that our children needed help and appropriate evidence based ABA support and if our children were to get that we had to do it ourselves,” explains founder Jacinta Walsh.

“We were one of 13 schools to be set up by parents in those few years and many of the principles we fought for are have now been fully recognised and incorporated by the Dept of Education into the general provision of education for Autistic Children”.

She says the founders owe a huge debt to all the fellow parents from all over the country in those early years working together to fight and lobby for recognition of the school and methodologies.

"Also to all our staff over the years for their expertise, commitment and incredible hard work to help our children,” adds Jacinta. “We have had fabulous support from our families and friends and from the local community and business community in Drogheda. We continue to work with the DES and HSE to try and improve the delivery of evidence based education and therapies by appropriately qualified professionals to all autistic children”.

The parent group Autism Support Louth & Meath, which founded the school, continues to expand, currently delivering activity based clubs to over 100 autistic children, teens and young adults on a weekly basis as well as Summer Camps, training, information, advocacy and support.

“I, along with the three other parents who founded the school Miriam Corboy, Annemarie Durnin and Mark O'Connor, would like to thank all our students, parents, staff and supports over the years and especially that first parent and staff group all those years ago who took that leap with us,” she says.

The school recently got a boost when they were granted sanction from the Department of Education for a much-needed four classroom extension to their existing school building in Congress Avenue.

It comes eight years after the school moved from its last location in Fair Street and is proof of what people power can achieve, from humble beginnings in that house in Stameen with just a handful of children and an enthusiastic group of local parents, to a fully-adapted school in Congress Avenue, which will have nine classrooms when complete.