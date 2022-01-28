Pinergy extends contract with SalesSense for another three years

Pictured from left to right: David Molloy, Service Manager, Pinergy; Elizabeth Mathers, Head of Customer Engagement, SalesSense; Enda Gunnell -,CEO of Pinergy and Conor Dullagan, Operations Manager, SalesSense pictured with members of the Customer Engagement Centre team as Pinergy announces the extension of its partnership with Dundalk based SalesSense, located in the Finnabair Industrial Estate, Dundalk.

Simon Brown, Chief Operating Officer of SalesSense (left) pictured with Enda Gunnell, CEO of Pinergy at the SalesSense Customer Engagement Centre located in the Finnabair Industrial Estate, Dundalk, as Pinergy extends its partnership with SalesSense

The Irish electricity supplier Pinergy has announced the extension of its customer contact centre partnership with Dundalk-based SalesSense for a further three years following the successful completion of their previous three-year contract.

The company, which is best known for being a Pay As You Go electricity supplier, made the decision to extend their contract with SalesSense based on the significant enhancements made to their overall customer experience over the past three years as a result of the existing partnership.

“Pinergy remains committed to continuously improving the customer experience for both our residential and commercial clients,” Ronan Power, Head of Operations at Pinergy said. “Therefore, together with SalesSense, we will continue to invest in the people that make these enhancements possible. We are confident that together we can continue to enhance our customer experience which will enable us to continue to grow our business over the next three years.”

Working together over the past three years, Pinergy and SalesSense have made significant enhancements to the contact experience for Pinergy customers. This has resulted in Pinergy’s Trustpilot score improving to an impressive 4.7 out of 5.0. Pinergy’s Customer Satisfaction feedback is currently at 90%.

SalesSense, enabled by their customer engagement technology and advanced automation platform, provides customer contact and engagement through a number of channels to Pinergy’s residential and commercial clients, including voice, email, social media, chatbot and other new and emerging customer channels.

This extensive customer contact and engagement by SalesSense has enabled Pinergy to achieve a First Call Resolution rate of 83%, meaning Pinergy customers generally only have to make one call to discuss an issue and are only two clicks away from a friendly human voice.

:“We are delighted to be continuing our partnership with Pinergy for a further three years,” Simon Brown, Chief Operating Officer of SalesSense, said.

"Together we have invested in our people, giving them the skills and competencies needed to deliver the standard of customer contact and engagement necessary to support and drive sustainable growth for both brands. The positive enhancements to the customer experience at Pinergy over the past three years is a direct reflection of the excellent work being done by our dedicated staff at SalesSense.”

This three-year contract extension is testament to Pinergy’s commitment to support SalesSense as a partner that delivers high performance results which is good news for people employed there and the wider Dundalk community.