Louth

Pictures show elegant Louth home on the market for €1.9million

House at Deerpark Road, Ravensdale on the market for €1.9million Expand
The entrance hall Expand
The custom-made staircase Expand
The drawing room features a white marble fireplace Expand
View onto the patio Expand
Lots of space for relaxing Expand
The spacious kitchen Expand
The spacious dining room Expand
The master bedroom Expand
Walk-in wardrobe Expand
Elegant bedroom Expand
The luxurious bathroom Expand

Margaret Roddy

A stunning architect-designed home in a beautiful rural setting on the Deerpark Road, Ravensdale, in north Louth is on the market with Saville Auctioneers with an asking price of €1.9million.

The four-bedroomed, five-bathroomed family home was designed to recall the elegance of 18th century architecture yet with all the comforts of contemporary living.

The 555sqm residence was designed by well-known local architect Fergus Flynn-Rogers, and the finest quality materials have been used throughout.

The classic central rotunda layout along with the attention to architectural detail sets this residence apart.

From the moment one walks through the entrance portico, with its double front doors, opens into the grand entrance rotunda, it’s like stepping back in time as light fills the elegant rooms.

The entrance hall, with an imposing staircase, is the ideal space for welcoming and entertaining guests.

Opening off this double height space are the drawing room, with a classical white marble fireplace, dining room, and family room, all with beautiful French oak herringbone flooring.

The kitchen features handmade cherrywood units, an American-style island, and AGA cooker, as well as top of the range appliances, some of which are included in the sale.

The laundry and downstairs powder-room also feature bespoke cabinetry.

Upstairs there are four well-proportioned bedrooms, two bathrooms and an en-suite.

The master bedroom has French doors opening onto the balcony with views over the gardens and beyond.

The main bathroom includes bespoke vanity unit with marble mirror, spa bath with marble surround, separate shower unit, marble floors and walls, towel radiators and decorative ceiling coving.

The mature gardens were designed by landscape gardener Mark Kavanagh, and access to the property is gained via automated gates.

The property also features a double garage, with generous storage and workspace area. It also houses the integrated hoover system.

