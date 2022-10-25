Photos of the spectacular biodiversity mural unveiled at Irish Cement plant

Staff at Irish Cement Limited along with Ossian Smyth, Minister of State with responsibility for the Circular Economy Drogheda artist, Ciaran Dunlevy and Ray Molyneaux, Managing Director Irish Cement mark the completion of a specially commissioned 40-metre-long mural at the Irish Cement Platin site, highlighting the biodiversity that exists on the company’s lands near Duleek. The colourful mural which features a variety of wildlife and local flora took over a month to paint at the site location. Photo - Paul Connor.

Minister of State with responsibility for the Circular Economy cuts the ribbon to mark the completion of a specially commissioned 40-metre-long mural at the Irish Cement Platin site, highlighting the biodiversity that exists on the company’s lands near Duleek. The colourful mural which features a variety of local wildlife and flora took over a month to paint at the site location. Photo - Paul Connor.

Turning dull grey to colour...

A very special mural was unveiled at the Irish Cement Platin site recently, designed to highlight the biodiversity that exists on the company’s lands near Duleek.

Created and painted by local artist Ciarán Dunleavy, the 40-metre long mural beautifully depicts some of the stunning flora and fauna in the vicinity, and was commissioned by the management of the plant.

On site to cut the ribbon and admire the finished product were Minister of State, Ossian Smyth, Ray Molyneaux, Managing Director, Irish Cement Ltd and of course the artist himself Ciarán Dunlevy.

The colourful mural which features a variety of local wildlife such as native wild deer and flora took over a month to paint at the site location.

All the staff gathered at the mural for a spectacular aerial shot of them with the impressive painting, thanks to local photographer Paul Connor.