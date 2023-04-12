PHOTO GALLERY: Dundalk and Carlingford shine in the rain for President Biden

Dundalk and Carlingford shone in the rain today, as President Joe Biden made his third trip to the Wee County since 2016.
The US President has made a deep and seemingly lasting connection with the birthplace of his ancestors from the Cooley Peninsula and despite the rain, the people of Louth and beyond turned up in their thousands to welcome him home.
First off he stopped in King John’s Castle in Carlingford and then travelled onto Dundalk where thousands lined Clanbrassil Street to cheer his arrival as he stopped for ice cream in XXI Ice, a popular ice cream parlour, before going to McAteer’s Foodhouse, one of the town’s most popular lunchtime spots.
His final stop-off in Dundalk was to the Windsor bar where proprietor Donal McGeough welcomed him, his travelling party and T.ánaiste Michéal Martin and where President Biden spoke of his deep connection to Louth and it’s people and of how he is likely to return again at a future date.