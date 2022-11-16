Pets treated quicker than people says Co Louth father after daughter’s 15 hour wait at A&E

People can access quicker treatment for their pets than patients waiting to be seen at A&E, says a Co Louth resident whose daughter spent over fifteen hours at the emergency department at Our Lady of Lourdes, Hospital Drogheda.

Robert Babington from Dromiskin has written a formal letter of complaint to the hospital management and also to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and Louth TD Fergus O’Dowd highlighting the long delays being experienced by patients attending the emergency department.

His adult daughter was referred to A&E on Tuesday November 8th by her GP and made her way to the hospital, with him joining her some time later.

“She arrived there at 11am and was seen quickly enough by the triage team, but it was another fourteen hours before she saw a doctor.”

His daughter was eventually seen a doctor at 1am and, after having some tests and x-rays carried out, was discharged with a prescription at 2am.

He says that while he waited with his daughter he witnessed “people in distress, trying to lie down to sleep, while one lady collapsed and had to be taken away in a trolley.”

"There was a mix of patients, some older people and children who get priority which is only right.”

He claims that once patients were initially seen by the triage team, no one came to check on how they were doing.

"No-one even looked at them to see how they were doing or to ensure that they hadn’t died.”

This, he claims, represents “a failure of the duty of care.”

“The staff were doing the best they can in the circumstances but there must be a better system so that people aren’t kept waiting so long,” he adds.

"I have no problem with cases being given a medical priority but to have to wait for fourteen hours to be seen by a doctor shouldn’t be tolerated.”

"If there was even a way of letting people know what the waiting time is at A&E of a particular hospital, they could perhaps go to another one which was quicker.”

"We can get our pets seen quicker at the vets than people can be seen at A&E.”