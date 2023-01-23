Petrol bomb attack in St Finian’s Park one of two in County Louth

There was extensive damage to the house in St Finian's Park, in a sispected petrol bomb attack.

Residents of a house in St Finian’s Park, Drogheda, had a lucky escape after their house was damaged in the early hours of Monday morning, following a suspected petrol bomb attack.

Gardaí are investigating what appeared to be a criminal damage by fire incident that occurred at approximately 1:10am on Monday January 23rd, at the residence on the southside of the town.

No injuries were reported during the course of this incident although there was extensive damage to the residence.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination.

No arrests have been made at this stage of this ongoing investigation.

The fire was started when an object was thrown through a downstairs window, causing a blaze which the occupants managed to extinguish.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí with this investigation are asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, around 2am on the same day, the front door of an address in Aghameen Park, in Dundalk was also targeted.

The residents of both houses had left the buildings by the time emergency services arrived.

There is nothing to suggest the two incidents were related.