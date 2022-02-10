Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Peter McVerry Trust helped over 200 people in Louth last year

Fr. Peter McVerry speaking to part of the attendance at the presentation of a cheque for €115,100.00, the proceeds of the Advent Sleep Out, from Cooley Parish to the Fr. Peter McVerry Trust. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Meg O'Hanlon, Fr. Malachy Conlon and Gene Bolton with Fr. Peter McVerry at the presentation of a cheque for €115,100.00, the proceeds of the Advent Sleep Out, from Cooley Parish to the Fr. Peter McVerry Trust. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand

Close

Fr. Peter McVerry speaking to part of the attendance at the presentation of a cheque for €115,100.00, the proceeds of the Advent Sleep Out, from Cooley Parish to the Fr. Peter McVerry Trust. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Fr. Peter McVerry speaking to part of the attendance at the presentation of a cheque for €115,100.00, the proceeds of the Advent Sleep Out, from Cooley Parish to the Fr. Peter McVerry Trust. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Meg O'Hanlon, Fr. Malachy Conlon and Gene Bolton with Fr. Peter McVerry at the presentation of a cheque for €115,100.00, the proceeds of the Advent Sleep Out, from Cooley Parish to the Fr. Peter McVerry Trust. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Meg O'Hanlon, Fr. Malachy Conlon and Gene Bolton with Fr. Peter McVerry at the presentation of a cheque for €115,100.00, the proceeds of the Advent Sleep Out, from Cooley Parish to the Fr. Peter McVerry Trust. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

/

Fr. Peter McVerry speaking to part of the attendance at the presentation of a cheque for €115,100.00, the proceeds of the Advent Sleep Out, from Cooley Parish to the Fr. Peter McVerry Trust. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

argus

Margaret Roddy

Next year will see the Peter McVerry Trust marking its 40th anniversary of working with vulnerable people and those affected by homelessness in Ireland. For the last five years the Trust has been working in Louth, with the Regional Office for the North East opening in 2018 in Laurence Street, Drogheda.

Since then they have worked closely with Louth County Council and other agencies to help people who find themselves facing homelessness to get long-term accommodation. 

Privacy