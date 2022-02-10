Peter McVerry Trust helped over 200 people in Louth last year

Next year will see the Peter McVerry Trust marking its 40th anniversary of working with vulnerable people and those affected by homelessness in Ireland. For the last five years the Trust has been working in Louth, with the Regional Office for the North East opening in 2018 in Laurence Street, Drogheda.

Since then they have worked closely with Louth County Council and other agencies to help people who find themselves facing homelessness to get long-term accommodation.

“We worked with over 200 people in Louth in 2021,” says Francis Doherty, Head of Communications.

What sets the Trust, which was set up by Newry-born Fr Peter McVerry in 1983, aside from other groups working with the homeless, is its belief in the ‘Housing First’ model.

“We believe that the first thing a person needs is a home to give them a stable environment, and if they have other issues such as addictions or mental health problems, then these can be dealt with afterwards.”

There are, he says, many factors which lead to people becoming homeless or at risk of losing a home.

“People have very different circumstances and we see the full spectrum from single people to families.”

Addiction, mental health issues, family break-ups are well documented precursors of homelessness.

“Early school leavers are also at risk as are young people who have grown up in the care system but are no longer eligible for State care once they turn 18.”

In recent years escalating rents and a shortage of affordable properties have led to more people seeking help so that they don’t end up not having a roof over their heads.

“Housing affordability and availability is a major issue,” says Francis.

“There are cases where the landlord is selling a property or the rent is so high that people will end up needing emergency accommodation for a time.”

The Trust works with individuals and families, helping them to fill out forms so that they can apply to the local council for HAP as well as providing its own housing through a number of schemes, with an emphasis on re-using existing empty buildings for social housing.

The charity delivered its first Repair and Lease home in Drogheda in 2018 and has helped many families and individuals around the county since then.

Francis says that there are a number of projects due to come on stream in Dundalk in the next twelve months which are based on their ethos of focusing on empty buildings and bringing them back into use as social housing.

This not only provides people with a much welcomed home but it also breathes life into communities as it eliminates derelict properties that are a magnet for anti-social behaviour.

The Trust also works with those people who are being housed to help them integrate with the community.

“We provide support for not just when we are working to get them into housing but also to keep them in housing once they’ve got a place. We do visiting support and telephone support and video calls. We make sure that people are doing well and not putting themselves at risk of falling into homelessness again.”

Like all charities, their fund-raising was badly affected by the pandemic restrictions and they very much welcome the money raised by the people of Cooley during the parish’s Advent sleep-out under Bush Bridge.

“We would normally have events like business breakfasts and charity balls so we hope that with the easing of restrictions, we will be able to get back out in the community and highlight the work we do.

“We’ve been very lucky that we have got a lot of support from around the county, from the business community and employers.”

“While we do get funding from the Government it is ring fenced, so money like this allows us to go over and above that and respond to emergencies as they arise,” he says.