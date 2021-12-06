Peter Callan to be honoured at the 2021 Federation of Irish Sport Volunteers in Sport Awards

Naomh Fionnbarra & St Anne's GFG clubman Peter Callan with the medal that he has been awarded the Louth award in the 2021 Federation of Irish Sport Volunteers in Sport Awards.

Louth’s Peter Callan will receive nationwide recognition for his years of dedicated volunteer work with Naomh Fionnbarra and St. Anne’s GFG at next week’s virtual Federation of Irish Sport Volunteers in Sport Awards ceremony, supported by EBS.

Callan has dedicated his time to Naomh Fionnbarra and St. Anne’s GFG for over 50 years, where he is a passionate groundman and committee member, always ensuring facilities are open when necessary. He also ensures pitches are lined, the grass is kept in excellent playing condition, goal nets installed and flags lined out for all games taking place. He guarantees the club has the best facilities possible, and his dedication to the club ensures that children from nursery through to minor grades and adults have a welcoming facility to call their own.

These awards celebrate the contributions of the band of volunteers across the country who give their time to Irish sport and physical activity every year.

During September and October, members of the public, sports clubs, and governing bodies were invited to nominate an individual whose contribution to sport and physical activity in Ireland has made a real difference to their community, club, or country.

The nominations and award recipients were selected by a judging panel consisting of 12 individuals drawn from sports administration, the volunteer community and media, including Director General of the GAA, Paraic Duffy, RTÉ broadcaster Marie Crowe and CEO of Gaisce, Yvonne McKenna.

Commenting on the awards, CEO of the Federation of Irish Sport, Mary O’Connor said, “Despite another very challenging year for sport, we have once again seen how important volunteering has been to communities across Ireland. We have an enormous amount of gratitude for the army of volunteers who have ensured that sport could take place in a safe and controlled manner. Whether it be on pitches, courts, tracks, pools or even community halls across the country, the volunteers are always there to make sure sport and physical activity continues to take place around Ireland. It gives me immense pride to be able to recognise so many of these volunteers at next week’s virtual Volunteers in Sport Awards and I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to all of this year's recipients.”

The awards will be streamed live each evening from 7pm on the Federation of Irish Sport's Facebook page. The Leinster and Special Recognition Award will take place on Tuesday, December 7.