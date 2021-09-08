Permission sought for apartment development off Medebawn on Avenue Road

Permission is being sought from Louth County Council for a residential development in Dundalk.

McParland Bros. Builders Ltd. has applied for permission for 20 residential units at Avenue Road.

They comprise (i) 3 duplex apartment blocks (Block A, B and C) each comprising of 2 two-bed apartments at ground floor level, 1 three-bed apartment at first floor and second floor level and 1 four-bed apartment at first and second level; (ii) 2 terraced blocks (Block D and E) each comprising of 4 two-storey three-bed dwelling houses.

The development shall include vehicular and pedestrian access to the site through Medebawn and all associated site development works.

Stephen Mathews, T/A Curves, is seeking permission for the change of use from disused office to gym and all associated site development works off existing entrance, at Unit 4A, Blackthorn Business Park, Coe’s Road, Dundalk.

Aidan Roche, Feel Fit Gym, has applied for permission for the change of use from existing commercial manufacturing to a proposed gym with reception area, the erection of new signage to the front of the building and all other ancillary site development works, at Ramparts Road, Dundalk.

Permission is being sought by Marval Power Limited for a rooftop solar photovoltaic installation on the existing roof totalling 272.4sqm and all associated site works and ancillary services, at Seafood Processors Ltd., t/a Morgan’s Fine Fish, Ardaghy, Omeath.

Kaikora Limited has applied for permission for the change of use of existing ground floor vacant retail units circa. 626m2 to 2 one-bed apartments and 3 two-bed apartments, at Carroll Village, Long Walk, Dundalk.

Provision also to include connection to existing services, bin and bike storage and all associated site works.