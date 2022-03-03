Permission sought for 44 apartments in Rice's former timber yard

It is proposed to build apartments in the former Rice’s Yard in Seatown Place, Dundalk.

Liza Halpin has applied to Louth County Council for permission for 44 apartments (23 one-bedroom and 21 two-bedroom) in the form of a new six storey apartment building (40 units) and by the conversion of an existing two-storey brick building (4 units) in the yard.

The application site is bounded to the north by Seatown Place and the rear of Nos. 20 to 24 Seatown Place, to the south by the Ramparts River, and the east and west by lands and the rear gardens of properties fronting Seatown Place.

Vehicular and pedestrian access to the site will be via the existing established access to Rice's Yard, between Nos. 18 and 20 Seatown Place.

Other than the original two-storey brick building on the site that will be converted into 4 apartments, the planning application provides for the demolition and clearance of all other existing structures on site, removal of modern additions to the existing two-storey brick building on site together with all associated site development works, car parking, landscaping, boundary treatments, public lighting and improvement works to the existing site entrance.

This application is accompanied by a Natura Impact Statement.

Elsewhere, Groveview Builders Ltd has applied for permission for development on 2 parcels of land with combined site area of 2.53 hectares (ha) at the eastern and western extent of the Marlmount Housing Development, Haggardstown, Dundalk, consisting of the following:

(1) In the eastern parcel measuring 0.89 ha, construction of 18 two-storey dwellings comprising 1 detached five-bedroom house (type D), 5 detached four-bedroom houses (type B) and 12 semi-detached

four-bedroom houses (10 type S and 2 type S1) at the following addresses: Nos. 29, 30, 31, 32, 48, 49, 50, 51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56,

57, 58, 59, 60 and 61 Marlmount Court, together with 1,436sqm public open space and 10 bicycle parking spaces, construction of the local access road, landscaping and all associated site development works.

(2) In the western parcel measuring 1.64ha, construction of 35 two-storey dwellings comprising 3 detached four-bedroom houses (type Q), 23 semi-detached four-bedroom houses (3 type Q, 18 type S and 2 type S1) and 9 semi-detached three-bedroom houses (type P) at the following addresses: Nos. 1 - 35 Marlmount Close (inclusive); a two-storey creche facility with a gross floor area of 490sqm, 20 ancillary car parking spaces and 22 covered bicycle spaces to serve staff and children drop-off/pickup, together with 2400sqm of public open space, construction of the local access road, 3 visitor car parking spaces, landscaping and all associated site development works.

Gerry Hanley is seeking permission for the change of use of first floor from office accommodation to residential and all associated site development works, at 53 Park Street, Dundalk.

Tanola Ltd., c/o Dundalk Fabrication, has applied for permission for the demolition of outbuildings, dock levellers and partial demolition of existing main building totalling 639m2 to be reinstated with the addition of an extension of 3934sqm (total, including reinstated demolished area, 4603sqm) for manufacturing/light industry/storage, alterations and additions to existing carriageway, parking and footpaths within site curtilage, additional drainage, 3 new dock levellers, bicycle parking, landscaping and all other associated site works, at the AFL Building, Finnabair Business Park, Dundalk.

The Board of Governors, Dundalk Grammar School, is seeking permission for the erection of a 2.4-metre-high wire mesh fencing with secured access gates at playing fields, Hiney Park, Mounthamilton, Carrick Road, Dundalk.

Faughart Farms Ltd has applied for permission for the erection of a new farm entrance, with 1500mm high rendered wall and 1900mm high rendered piers and 1200mm high steel farm gate 4500mm wide, with all associated works, at Dungooley Lodge, Church Road, Kilcurry, Dundalk.

Morgan Fuels Ireland Limited is looking for permission for 2 new totem pole-type digital and backlit fuel price advertisement signs measuring 1.42m wide x 2.82m high; 2 new canopies over existing fuel dispensing areas within an existing fuel depot as follows: canopy no. 1 (HGV fuel area), 27.0m long x 18.0m wide x 6.2m high; canopy no. 2 (Car fuel area), 18.0m long x 10.0m wide x 6.2m high; and all associated site development works, at Carrickarnon, Ravensdale, Dundalk.

Permission has been applied for by Fiona Donegan for the change of use of childcare facility to rear of dwelling house, previously granted permission under planning ref. no. 12/479, to residential use and all associated site development works, at 32 Beech Park, Blackrock, Dundalk, Co Louth

Adrienne McCarthy is seeking retention permission for one agricultural shed with underground shed; and permission for new silage pit, alterations and increase of width of existing entrance to farmyard and all associated site development works, at Jenkinstown, Dundalk.

Moran CCTV has applied for retention permission for a mobile digital LED display trailer, at North Link Retail Park, Dundalk.