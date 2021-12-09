Permission refused for business park in Ravensdale

Louth County Council has refused permission for a proposed development at Centrepoint Business Park in Carrickarnon, Ravensdale.

Arabtec Capital Limited had applied for a change of use of building (referenced A on Site Plan) from ancillary storage to general storage with trade counter and subdivided into four units.

Also, retention of vehicle parking and sales area referenced E. Retention of storage compounds F1, F4 and F5. Retention of structures J2, J3 and J4; and permission to demolish buildings H1 and H2 and re-build buildings (referenced as K1 and K2) with modern construction for general storage.