Permission refused for apartments in Mount Street, Drogheda

Permission has been refused for new apartments in Drogheda.

Earlby Ltd had applied to Louth County Council for a change of use of existing commercial premises and yard at Mount St. Oliver to residential accommodation consisting of 1 studio apartment and 3 one-bed apartments including alterations to elevations, provision of new roof, provision of car parking, connection to public services, revised site boundaries and all associated site works.

B & A Catering Ltd has been refused permission for proposed amendments to previously granted permission ref. no. 22/85 - changes to site boundaries and all associated works, at Ardee Business Park, Dawson’s Demesne, Ardee.

Stephen Healy refused permission for the construction of a two-storey dwelling house, a wastewater treatment system and soil polishing filter and for associated site works on a site previously granted outline permission under planning ref. no. 19/627, at Brownstown, Monasterboice, Drogheda.

Retention permission refused to PortAMod Ltd. for extension of site boundaries to include for an additional gravel hardstand area for car parking and circulation; minor alterations to the elevations of the partially built unit, to include for 2 additional roller-shutter doors; new single-storey office extension, together with permission to further extend and relocate the same.

Also, permission refused for minor alterations to the partially built unit to be completed approved under planning ref: 19/605 including removal of roller shutter door, internal offices, toilets and associated windows and doors; change of use of existing 1516 m2 carpark and circulation yard to an external storage area, togther with all associated site development works, at Unit 8, Collon Business Park, Ballyboni, Collon.