Permission granted for works to former AFL in Finnabair Park

The way has been cleared for a factory extension at the Finnabair Business & Technology Park in Dundalk.

Tanola Ltd., c/o Dundalk Fabrication, has received permission from Louth County Council for the demolition of outbuildings, dock levellers and partial demolition of existing main building totalling 639m.sq. at the former AFL plant.

This is to be reinstated with the addition of an extension of 3934m.sq. (total including reinstated demolished area 4603m.sq.) for manufacturing/light industry/storage, alterations and additions to existing carriageway, parking and footpaths within site curtilage, additional drainage, 3 new dock levellers, bicycle parking, landscaping and all other associated site works.

Elsewhere, Joseph McArdle has been granted permission for the construction of 2 four-bedroom semidetached two-storey dwelling houses with connections to all public services and all associated site works, at Mullavalley, Louth Village.

Significant further information received on 20 July 2022.

Permission granted to Martin Coburn for the demolition of existing outbuildings, construction of single- and two-storey extensions to the existing single storey dwelling, alterations to the existing vehicular entrance, a new effluent treatment system with percolation area and all associated site development works, at Dungooley, Kilcurry, Dundalk.

Significant further information received on 21 July last included revised proposed dwelling plans, sections and elevations, revised site location and site plans and environmental confirmation.

The go-ahead has been given to Pat and Lyndsey Duffy for a dwelling house, detached domestic garage, wastewater treatment system and percolation area and all associated site works, at Gorteen, Inniskeen.

Significant further information received on 22 July last including revised house position and house design.

Imelda Kehoe has been granted retention permission for a single-storey flat roof extension to the rear of existing dwelling house, a new window to the rear wall of the existing dwelling house, conversion of the roof attic to domestic storage, new roof lights to the rear roof of the existing dwelling house and associated site development, at Williamstown, Castlebellingham.

Significant further information received on 21 July provides for, inter alia, the provision of a new wastewater treatment system and percolation area.

Permission has been granted to Louise Wiseman for a bungalow type dwelling house, a domestic garage, a domestic wastewater treatment system, a new site entrance with all associated site development works, at Slieve, Hackballscross, Dundalk.

Significant further information received on 21 July.

Maura Clarke granted retention permission for a two-storey extension to the side of an existing dwelling house, detached domestic garage, boiler house and associated site development works, at 44 Muirhevna, Dublin Road, Dundalk.

Kevin and Janine Soraghan granted permission for amendments and alterations to a previously granted permission, under planning reference number 19287.

The proposed alterations consist of extensions to existing dwelling house and dependent relative accommodation; elevation alterations; increase in overall ridge height of dwelling and associated site development works, at Dunmahon, Knockbridge, Dundalk.